Sanofi to commence previous tender offers to acquire Ablynx on April 4

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will commence the previous tender offers to acquire all of the Ablynx's (NASDAQ:ABLX) outstanding shares for €45.00 per share/ADS, warrants at €18.66 - 41.79 per warrant and convertible bonds at €393,700.78 on April 4.

The tender offers will be comprised of two separate tender offers: (i) a tender offer under the laws of Belgium and,

(ii) a tender offer under the laws of the U.S.

Belgian Offer: On March 27, the Belgian Financial Markets and Services Authority approved the prospectus and it will be published on April 3.

U.S. Offer: On April 4, Sanofi will file with the SEC, a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO and Ablynx will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9.

The initial acceptance period will commence on April 4 and will expire on May 4.

Shares of Sanofi are up a fraction premarket.