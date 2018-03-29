Tesla looks to break out of downtrend

KeyBanc is defending Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a note published this morning, saying shares are now in oversold territory.

Channel checks conducted by the KeyBanc team show Model 3 deliveries displaying an "improved ramp" trend compared to the previous checks.

Deutsche Bank expects Tesla will miss expectations with its Q1 deliveries tally. The firm reiterates a Hold rating.

Nomura trims its price target on Tesla to $420 from $500, while keeping a Buy rating locked in place. The $500 PT was the highest from a major investment firm.

Late yesterday, a Delaware judged ruled that Tesla shareholders could move ahead with a lawsuit over the SolarCity acquisition.

Sources: Bloomberg, CNBC