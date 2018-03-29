MediciNova's MN-166 flunks mid-stage methamphetamine dependence study; shares down 10% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) slips 10% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine dependence failed to achieve the primary endpoint of methamphetamine abstinence during the last two weeks of treatment (weeks 11 and 12).

The company plans to further analyze the data with investigators at UCLA and discuss the results with study sponsor NIH/NIDA. It also intends to meet with the FDA after it receives data from the ongoing methamphetamine use disorder study at Oregon Health & Science University.

Ibudilast has been sold in Japan and Korea since 1989 to treat post-stroke complications and bronchial asthma. The company says its anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions provide the rationale for its use in neurodegenerative disorders (eg. MS and ALS), substance abuse/addiction and chronic neuropathic pain.