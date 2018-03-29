Shire marketing applications for HAE med lanadelumab accepted in Europe and Canada; shares up 1% premarket

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review Shire plc's (NASDAQ:SHPG) marketing application seeking approval for lanadelumab (SHP643) for the prevention of angioedema attacks in patients at least 12 years old with hereditary angioedema (HAE). The filing has accelerated review status which shortens the review period to 150 days from the standard 210 days. The action date is on or about August 26.

Health Canada has also accepted its application under Priority Review status which shortens the review period to 180 days from the standard 300 days. The action date is on or about September 25.

The company's U.S. application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 26.

Lanadelumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) an enzyme called plasma kallikrein that plays a key role in blood pressure regulation, thrombosis and inflammation.

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

