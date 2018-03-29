Futures point to positive open

It looks like the latest roller-coaster session on Wall Street as U.S. stock index futures post gains after markets closed in the red on Wednesday. Dow +0.3% ; S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.7% .

Investors are also continuing to watch the latest moves in the tech space amid concerns surrounding privacy and global trade.

Oil is down 0.3% at $64.21/bbl, gold is steady at $1330/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.76%.

