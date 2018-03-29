Movado positive post Q4 results

Movado (NYSE:MOV) reports net sales rose 10.2% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Comparable sales up 6.4% for the quarter.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 320 bps to 52.7%, primarily due to favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, channel and product mix and a reduction of certain fixed costs.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 390 bps to 9.6%.

Inventory -1% Y/Y to $151.68M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $605M to $615M; Operating income: ~$68M to $71M; Tax rate: 25%; Net income: ~$50.5M to $52.8M; Diluted EPS: $2.15 to $2.25.