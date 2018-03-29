Pulmatrix down 26% premarket on pricing public offering of 23.5M units

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) prices its public offering of 23.5M units, comprised of one share of common stock and one Series A and one Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock, for the gross proceeds of ~$15.2M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.15M units.

Each Series A and B warrant has an exercise price of $0.65 and $0.75 per share, respectively.

Net proceeds will be used for R&D of its therapeutic candidates, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 3.