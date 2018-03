Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.3624. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.42%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) - $0.1259. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) - $0.0521. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.82%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.2987. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.44%.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) - $0.0929. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.46%.

Payable Apr. 05; for shareholders of record Apr. 03; ex-div Apr. 02. 30-Day SEC yield as of 03/28/2018.