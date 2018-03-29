Barclays weighs in on aerospace & defense

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) initiated at Equal Weight, with $26 price target.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) initiated at Overweight, with $388 price target.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) initiated at Overweight, with a C$5 price target.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) at Underweight, with $62 price target.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) initiated at Overweight, with $282 price target.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) initiated at Equal Weight, with $173 price target.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) initiated at Equal Weight, with $69 price target.

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) initiated at Overweight, with $309 price target.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) initiated at Overweight, with $274 price target.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) initiated at Equal Weight, with $369 price target.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) initiated at Overweight, with $400 price target.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) initiated with at Equal Weight, with $239 price target.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) initiated at Overweight, with $117 price target.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) initiated at Overweight, with $70 price target.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) initiated at Equal Weight, with $28 price target.

TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) initiated at Overweight, with $382 price target.