Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) declares LTCG of $0.1428.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) declares LTCG of $0.0191.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2568. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.28%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.0782. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1041. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1746. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.1832. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2703. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.79%.

Payable Apr. 05; for shareholders of record Apr. 03; ex-div Apr. 02. 30-Day SEC yield as of 03/28/2018.