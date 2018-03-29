Zimmer Biomet's Mobi-C Cervical Disc maintains benefit in long-term study

Results from long-term study showed patients who received Zimmer Biomet Holdings' (NYSE:ZBH) Mobi-C Cervical Disc in a cervical total disc replacement (cTDR) procedure experienced sustained treatment benefits over the traditional method. The data were just published in the International Journal of Spine Surgery.

Researchers found that patients who received the Mobi-C had lower pain scores, maintained range of motion, had less adjacent level degeneration and less adjacent level subsequent surgery and a lower rate of secondary surgery compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) (removing all or part of the damaged disc and fusing the vertebrae together to stabilize the area).

GM Spine Division Joe Ross says, "This study further validates the strengths of Mobi-C as a solution for cervical total disc replacement. The positive clinical outcomes remain consistent with previous findings, mainly that Mobi-C continues to deliver positive patient outcomes including efficacy, safety, patient satisfaction and fewer follow-up surgeries. It is particularly important that the clinical effectiveness of cTDR versus ACDF becomes more apparent when treatment increases from one to two levels, indicating a significant benefit for Mobi-C in two-level procedures, which affects an estimated one in three cervical disc patients."