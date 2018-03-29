BAML issues Street-low price target on GameStop

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) after digesting the company's Q4 report that included part of the holiday period.

"2018 will be another tough year," warns BAML analyst Curtis Nagle. Concerns over GameStop hitting its own full-year guidance were expressed by Nagle in his note to clients.

The firm lowers GameStop to an Underperform rating from Neutral and drops the price target to a Street-low $11.

Shares of GameStop are down 2.33% to $13.82 in premarket action. The 52-week low on GME is $13.49.

