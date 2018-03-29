Gold Fields, Asanko Gold to enter Ghana joint venture

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) +13.6% premarket after South Africa’s Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) agrees to acquire a 50% share of its Ghana mining subsidiary in a $202.6M deal.

AKG says it will receive $185M from GFI for its 50% joint venture interest plus $17.6M for a 9.9% shareholding interest in the company to purchase ~22.35M shares at ~$0.79 each; the government of Ghana will continue to hold a free-carried 10% interest.

AKG's guidance for the Ghana mine during 2019-23 is average annual production of 253K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $860/oz., with a life-of-mine of at least 15 years.