Constellation Brands rallies after strong quarter

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) tops estimates, led by strong portfolio depletion performance from both the Modelo (+18%) and Corona (+16%) brand families.

The company says operating margin was "steady" at 38%. Benefits from a strong quarterly operating performance and pricing were mostly offset by higher SG&A spending.

Looking ahead, Constellation says the beer business is targeting sales and operating income growth to be in the range of 9% to 11%. The company also sees full-year EPS of $9.40 to $9.70 vs. $9.59 consensus and full-year free cash flow of $1.2B to $1.3B. "We expecte to capitalize on this momentum, as we are targeting impressive sales and earnings growth for the coming year," says CEO Rob Sands.