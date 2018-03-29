President Trump tweets about Amazon; shares -0.4%

President Trump tweets about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) this morning.

Tweet: “I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Amazon shares closed yesterday down 4.4% after an Axios report that Trump is more concerned with regulating Amazon than Facebook.

Amazon shares are down 0.4% premarket.

