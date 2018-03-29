Sorrento lists key milestones for 2018

In a letter to stockholders, Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Chairman & CEO Dr. Henry Li lists the company's accomplishments so far this year and key expected milestones for the remainder of 2018.

INDs accepted in China and South Korea for two partnered PD-L1 antibodies.

ZTlido (topical lidocaine system) approved in the U.S.

IND submitted for CD38 CAR T candidate.

First cohort treated in epidural RTX (resiniferatoxin) study for intractable cancer pain.

Key milestones for the remainder of the year:

Launch Phase 1 study of CD38 CAR T in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in H1 (with partner Celularity).

File IND for RTX for intra-articular osteoarthritis pain and launch clinical trial in H1.

Launch clinical trial of Seprehvir and CEA CAR T in solid tumors in H2.

Launch Phase 1b study of CEA CAR T in liver metastasis of primary solid tumors in H2.