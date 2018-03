Brazil's Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) discloses it has signed a 1.95B real ($587M) contract to build a natural gas processing unit in the Rio de Janeiro state.

PBR says the unit will hold a capacity of as much as 21M sq. meters/day, with construction beginning in H2 2018 and operations scheduled to start in H2 2020.

Separately, CEO Pedro Parente says the company should at a minimum reach a net debt goal of 2.5x EBITDA this year and could even achieve net debt of 2x EBITDA if oil prices remain ~$70/bbl.