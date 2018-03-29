Gold closing out 3rd straight quarterly gain

Bulls have prevailed as the yellow metal has its best run since 2011 and ETF holdings hit a multi-year high.

Risk of trade wars and rising geopolitical tensions have both helped drive investors into gold. Referring to President Trump's picks of John Bolton and Mike Pompeo to his cabinet, ANZ Bank says, “The new appointees bring a significantly more hawkish stance on foreign policy. While the obvious impact will be increasing safe-haven buying in gold, we see growing geopolitical risks raising concerns of supply-side issues in the oil market, too.”

Gold is trading at $1,325 up 4.2% since the start of the year, and up 16% since the beginning of 2017

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ