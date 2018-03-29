Catalyst Pharma refiles U.S. marketing application for Firdapse for LEMS; shares up 2% premarket

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) resubmits its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Firdapse (amifampridine) for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle weakness in the limbs.

The company says the filing addresses the two issues raised in the FDA's Refusal to File letter issued in February 2016 in response to the first submission.

Amifampridine enhances neuromuscular transmission by blocking the potassium channel. This causes depolarization of the presynaptic membranes which opens the calcium channel thereby enabling muscle fibers to contract.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

Previously: FDA rejects Catalyst Pharma's Firdapse NDA; shares slump 38% (Feb. 17, 2016)