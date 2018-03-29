Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) initiated with Outperform rating and $53 (54% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares up 3% premarket.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) initiated with Outperform rating and $9 (125% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 6% premarket.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (105% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares up 14% premarket.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (43% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 1% premarket.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) resumed with Overweight rating and $45 (92% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson. Shares up 4% premarket.