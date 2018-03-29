U.S. Steel to benefit from higher prices, supply shortage, analyst says

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +2% premarket after Longbow analyst Chris Olin says the company's tubular segment could benefit from new data that shows both domestic mill shipments and market prices trending slightly above expectations.

Olin says the oil country tubular goods distributor’s index showed channel expectations at the highest since early 2017, "which should support positive industry momentum for the rest of the year."

Underlying energy tubular consumption appears to be up 75% Y/Y, while the spot price for welded products is up 21% Y/Y, the analyst says; among distributors, 35% reported supply shortages in January and 90% expected higher mill prices over the next few months.

Other potentially related tickers include SLX, AKS, NUE, STLD, RS, MT, CLF, CMC, WOR.

Source: Bloomberg First Word