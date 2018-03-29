Square recovering with Jeffries seeing 24% upside

Jefferies analyst Ramsey El-Assal reiterates the company's positives and highlights that the "subscription and services" offerings are a key growth driver.

Products like instant deposits, food delivery, and small-business loans are a quarter of total revenues today, but will have a larger share in the next 5 years.

"Our thesis is that as subscription and services becomes a larger part of the overall business, the company should carry a higher multiple," writes El-Assal.

With a $60 price target, and a Buy rating, El-Assal sees the recent pullback as a great buying opportunity.