MediciNova teams up with Australian cancer center to evaluate MN-166 in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the University of Sydney Concord Cancer Centre, Australia have agreed to collaborate on a pilot study evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in patients metastatic gastrointestinal cancer receiving the chemo agent oxaliplatin.

The objective of the 20-subject clinical trial is to determine whether ibudilast can prevent the development of acute neurotoxicity in patients receiving oxaliplatin for the treatment of metastatic gastrointestinal cancer, the effect of ibudilast co-administration on oxaliplatin and fluorouracil and whether it can decrease the severity of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

Shares are down 13% premarket on the news of a failed mid-stage study of MN-166 in methamphetamine dependence.

