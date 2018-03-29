Fate Therapeutics' FATE-NK100 shows encouraging action in early-stage ovarian cancer study; shares ahead 5% premarket

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead immuno-oncology candidate FATE-NK100 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In two patients treated to date, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The second subject, who had received five prior lines of therapy, showed stable cancer with evidence of tumor reduction after a single intraperitoneal (into the body cavity) infusion.

The enrollment target is 10 at the highest dose level.

FATE-NK100 is a donor-derived adaptive memory natural killer (NK) cell therapy. It is produced via a seven-day manufacturing process during which NK cells sourced from a healthy donor are activated outside of the body with certain modulators.