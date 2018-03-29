Acxiom -10.7%, seeing $25M hit from Facebook data changes

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) is 10.7% lower premarket after Facebook's announcement late yesterday that it would phase out Partner Categories, the use of third-party data from firms like Acxiom as a targeting source for advertisers.

Overnight, the company said in a statement that while it won't impact 2018 guidance, it expects a hit to 2019 total revenue and profitability of as much as $25M.

It still expects its LiveRamp segment to grow at least 30% Y/Y.

“Today, more than ever, it is important for businesses to be able to rely upon companies that understand the critical importance of ethically sourced data and strong data governance. These are among Acxiom’s core strengths,” says CEO Scott Howe. “It will always be true that the ethical use of data creates tremendous value for both businesses and consumers.”