Barclays pays $2B to settle RMBS suit

Barclays (BCS +0.6% ) has agreed to pay a $2B penalty to settle its longstanding RMBS lawsuit with the U.S. Justice Department. The lawsuit claimed fraudulent origination and sales practices by the bank between 2005 and 2007.

An agreement has also been reached with former two Barclays employees who were defendants in the lawsuit.

Paul K. Menefee, who was head banker of subprime RMBS securitizations, and John T. Carroll who was head trader for subprime loan acquisitions will both pay a combined $2M to settle all charges.