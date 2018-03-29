CVS sued in Ohio for revealing HIV status of up to 6,000 people

Three HIV-positive plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit against CVS Health (CVS +1% ) for inadvertently revealing the HIV status of up to 6,000 Ohio residents in a mailing to their homes. The suit seeks class action status and a jury trial to award damages to those affected.

According to the lawsuit, last summer the company sent membership cards and information about procuring HIV medicines through CVS programs via regular mail to ~6,000 people participating in the Ohio HIV Drug Assistance Program. A reference code ending in "HIV" was visible above the recipient's name and address.

One of the plaintiffs lives in a small town where he is "concerned" about his mail carrier knowing his HIV status and the effect it may have on him if the information was widely known.

The company promptly removed the reference code after it became aware of the issue.