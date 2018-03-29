Aldeyra Therapeutics reports FY 2017 results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) FY results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $16.3M (+23.5%); SG&A: $6.2M (+12.7%); Operating Loss: ($22.5M) (-20.3%); Net Loss: ($22.3M) (-19.3%); Loss Per Share: ($1.40) (+15.2%); Quick Assets: $42.9M (+72.3%).

Upcoming Events: Aldeyra enrolled its first patient into a Phase 2b clinical trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease in January, and expects to report results in the H2 2018.

Aldeyra plans to begin a Phase 3 allergic conjunctivitis clinical trial of topical ocular reproxalap in the H1 2018. Results are expected in H2 2018, or early 2019.

Based on an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA following favorable results from a Phase 2 trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome, Aldeyra plans to initiate a global, double-blind, two-part Phase 3 clinical trial of topical dermatologic reproxalap in H1 2018. Results from part one are expected to be announced in 2019.