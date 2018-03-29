Susquehanna still cautious on Constellation

Susquehanna keeps a "cautious stance" on Constellation Brands (STZ +2.5% ) after lapping up the company's Q4 earnings report and fresh guidance.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic expresses concerns that Constellation's share price doesn't reflect reinvestment costs and political risks (Trump-Mexico correlation to sales).

"While FY19 beer revenue growth guidance of 9-11% is mostly in line with consensus, lack of margin expansion is below consensus expectations," he observes.

Susquehanna has a price target of $192 on STZ. Shares of Constellation are up 39% over the last 52 weeks.

