Another rough session for crypto brings Bitcoin below $7.5K

Bitcoin hit an intraday low below $7,500 as technical selling joined with negative news from a widespread crackdown on exchanges by Japanese regulators, and a discussion of potential fees on the Ethereum platform.

Cryptocurrencies are off across the board, with Bitcoin at $7,405 down 7.3% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum at $401 down 11.9% , Bitcoin Cash at $749 down 14.9% , Ripple at $0.527 down 8.8% , and Litecoin at $118 down 13%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, LFIN