Lululemon a darling on Wall Street again

There's a significant analyst note out on Lululemon (LULU +2.4% ) considering shares are already at a 52-week high after a sizzling 69% 52-week run.

Wolfe Research moves to an Outperform rating from Peer Perform.

"LULU has proven its ability to comp in both the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels in seven of the past eight consecutive quarters. Thus, LULU is highly incentivized to grow e-commerce as quickly as possible to generate both higher margin rate and greater earnings power while maintaining positive brick-and-mortar comps, says Wolfe analyst Adrienne Yih.

Yesterday, Instinet pushed up its price target on Lululemon to $90 and Cowen issued a price target of $96.

Lululemon is being singled almost universally as an example of a retailer striking the right balance between e-commerce growth and store base consistency.