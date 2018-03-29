Credit Suisse defends Express Scripts after 18% retracement since Cigna deal announced on March 8

Credit Suisse's Erin Wilson calls the selloff in Express Scripts (ESRX +0.1% ) "egregious" since shares are now exchanging hands at levels seen before the tie-up with Cigna (CI -0.6% ) was announced a few weeks ago.

She rates ESRX Outperform citing the high probability that regulators will sign off on the merger. In the event of a thumbs down, she values the company at $85 (21% upside) per share on a standalone basis implying a 10.6x multiple of 2019 non-GAAP EBITDA.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Cigna buys Express Scripts for $67B (March 8)