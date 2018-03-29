Stocks pare initial gains as techs remain weak

Stocks pare gains after gapping up at the open, as tech stocks continue to lag after shedding 6% so far this week; Dow +0.4% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

The gains follow strong U.S. economic data that show initial jobless claims fell by 12K in the latest week to their lowest level in 45 years and February consumer spending rising 0.2% while incomes climbed 0.4%.

Today marks the final trading day for Q1, as U.S. markets will be closed tomorrow due to the Good Friday holiday, and stocks are set to break a winning streak spanning nine straight quarters; the Dow and S&P 500 are on track to fall by a respective 3.5% and 2.6%, but the Nasdaq so far is up 0.7% for the quarter.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +1% , France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.2% .

In U.S. earnings news, Constellation Brands +2.8% after beating Q4 earnings estimates, while GameStop -12.3% after cutting its full-year profit guidance.