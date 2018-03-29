Bloomberg: Amazon plans checking account product for teens

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants to create a checking account product aimed at teenagers, according to Bloomberg sources.

The tech giant is in talks with banks including JPMorgan and Capital One to create the product.

Amazon previously launched Amazon Cash, a debit card alternative that let teens drop off money at participating drugstores or retailers. The money would go into an Amazon wallet for use online. But the process isn’t as smooth as Amazon would like.

Minors typically aren’t able to sign up for a bank account without the permission of a parent and the checking account has service charges and overdraft fees. Amazon hopes to offer a better experience.

Amazon shares are down 2.2% on another rough day of President Trump stories.

