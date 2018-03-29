Connecticut borrows at wider spreads as credit quality deteriorates

The State of Connecticut issued $620M in 10-year bonds at 3.39%, which is 93 bps above AAA Munis.

The current offering spread is 16 bps wider than a similar size bond issue last year, which was priced at 77 bps above AAA Munis.

Although the state is one of the wealthiest in the country, its credit rating is among the worst as, budget problems, underfunded pensions, and high debt levels have worsened its outlook resulting in investors demanding a higher compensation for the increased risk.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, HYD, BBN, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, NMZ, PMF, BAB, MAV, GBAB, VMO, LEO, EVN, KTF, BTT, MHI, NAC, PMX, AFB, BFK, VGM, DSM, NXP, BKN, EIM, PZA, XMPT, NRK, IQI, MUNI,