Genprex prices IPO at $5, trading commences today

Gene therapy outfit Genprex (Pending:GNPX) prices its IPO of 1.28M common shares at $5 per share. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 192K shares. Closing date is April 3. Trading kicks off today.

The Austin, TX-based clinical-stage company develops cancer treatments. Lead candidate is Phase 2-stage Oncoprex for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Oncoprex is an immunogene therapy consisting of a gene called TUSC2 that is encapsulated in a positively charged lipid nanovesicle. Once injected intravenously, it targets cancer cells which are normally negatively charged. The company says its approach minimizes the uptake of the gene therapy by normal tissue. In studies conducted at MD Anderson, the uptake of TUSC2 in tumor cells was as much as 25x higher than normal cells.

2017 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 2.6 (-16.1%); Net Loss: (2.6) (+16.1%); Cash Burn: (2.0) (-390.5%).