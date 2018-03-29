Sears takes a stroll over $3

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) is back over $3 for the first time in over a month as it looks to put together a four-session winning streak.

Sears was up 7.47% to $3.02 at last check, without any major news out of the company.

Sears CEO Eddie Lampert opened up to Vanity Fair earlier this week in self-appraising interview that covered everything from his kidnapping to the Sears-Kmart marriage. Lampert also discussed the current state of affairs at the company.

"If I didn’t believe that this company could be transformed still — the window is definitely shrinking — but if I didn’t believe that, I would try to take a different path," Lampert told the publication.