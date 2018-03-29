Insmed files U.S. marketing application for inhaled amikacin for type of lung disease; shares up 2%

Insmed (INSM +1.6% ) submits a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for ALIS (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for the treatment of adult patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. There are currently no approved therapies in the U.S. for the condition.

The company says it expects a six-month review period considering ALIS's Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status. The agency has 60 days to evaluate the filing for completeness before formally accepting it for review.

