Microsoft announces major reorganization including AI focus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces a major reorganization to focus one division on experiences and devices and another on cloud and AI platforms.

As part of the reorganization, windows and devices group VP Terry Myerson is leaving the company.

Rajesh Jha, current product group head, will lead the experiences and devices group.

Scott Guthrie, current head of the cloud and enterprise group, will head the cloud and AI division.

More appointments: Jason Zander becomes executive VP of Azure with the Windows platform team joining him, Panos Panay becomes chief product officer and devices leader, Joe Belfiore stays as Windows experiences leader, Kudo Tsunoda will stay as new experiences and technology leader, and Brad Anderson will continue leading Windows Enterprise.

Read more about the reorganization and the various job title shifts here.