Solid Biosciences committed to restart of DMD study of lead candidate, awaiting formal letter from FDA

Solid Biosciences (SLDB -0.7% ) says it remains committed to DMD candidate SGT-001 and plans to do whatever is necessary to restart its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, placed on clinical hold by the FDA a couple of weeks ago after the first patient experienced a serious adverse reaction soon after dosing.

The company has not received the formal clinical hold letter from the agency yet, but it will formalize its plan to get the study back on track once it reviews the recommendations contained therein.

It also intends to launch preclinical activities for #2 candidate SB-001, an anti-LTBP4 antibody for the potential treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Shares are down 73% since March 14.

