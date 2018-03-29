Chegg prices upsized offering of $300M of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2023

Chegg (CHGG +0.4% ) priced $300M (from $250M) aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2023.

The company granted additional $45M of notes to the initial purchasers of the notes.

The sale is expected to close on April 3.

The initial conversion rate will be 37.1051 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$26.95 per share).

Chegg estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $291.7M.

The company expects to use ~$34.1M of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions to manage potential dilution.

Previously: Chegg to offer $250M of convertible senior notes due 2023 (March 28)