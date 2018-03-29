FirstEnergy to close three nuclear power plants

FirstEnergy (FE) says it will close three nuclear power plants, two in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania, within three years, subject to review by regional grid manager PJM Interconnection.

The plants are the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant near Toledo, closing in 2020, and the Perry plant in Lake County, Ohio, and the two-reactor Beaver Valley plant near Pittsburgh, both closing in 2021.

The closures would result in a loss of more than 4K MW of generating capacity, or ~65% of FE's total output.

Speculation has circulated that the company's FirstEnergy Solutions subsidiary could seek restructuring before a $100M debt payment comes due in the first week of April.