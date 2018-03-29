Tesla pushing hard to hit Model 3 target

An internal e-mailed leaked to Bloomberg indicates that Tesla (TSLA +1.2% ) is placing a high priority in pushing up its production run rate on Model 3s this quarter.

Tesla VP of Production Peter Hochholdinger told employees on March 21 that the company was looking to squeeze out more Model 3 production by suspending the Model S and Model X lines for several days, and give some employees the option to pitch in with the Model 3 line.

Another e-mail dated March 23 from a different Tesla manager stated that it would be an "incredible victory" if the company could hit a production run rate of 2.5K per week by March 31.

The Bloomberg Tesla Model 3 Tracker currently shows an estimate of 1,026 vehicle per week and a total of 11,511 vehicles.