Nvidia CEO: Uber doesn't use our self-driving platform

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says Uber (Private:UBER) doesn’t use his company’s DRIVE self-driving platform architecture.

Uber instead users Nvidia’s GPUs and “develops its own sensing and drive technology.”

Nvidia suspended its own self-driving test program earlier this week after an Uber self-driving vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian.

Nvidia later launched a self-driving simulation system.

Previously: Reuters: Nvidia suspends self-driving test program after Uber fatality (March 27)

Nvidia shares are up 2.3% .

Previously: Nvidia launches self-driving simulation system, Kubernetes support (March 27)

Previously: Reuters: Uber cut back on lidar in self-driving fleet (March 28)