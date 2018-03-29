FMC Corp. sees Q1, FY 2018 earnings beating high end of prior guidance

FMC Corp. (FMC +4.3% ) is sharply higher after saying it expects Q1 adjusted EPS to exceed the high end of its prior guidance range of $1.45-$1.59 and FY 2018 adjusted EPS to beat the top end of its prior guidance of $5.20-$5.60.

FMC says Q1 performance has been driven by stronger segment earnings; a combination of strong customer demand and lower achieved operating costs are leading to higher earnings in agricultural solutions, and continued strong market conditions are sparking the company's lithium unit.