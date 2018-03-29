Intrexon on go to start clinical study of novel approach to treat type 1 diabetes

The FDA has signed off on Intrexon (XON -2.8% ) subsidiary ActoBio Therapeutics' IND, allowing the initiation of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating AG019 for the treatment of early-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The company says orally administered AG019 is an innovative disease-modifying approach to treat T1D. The capsule formulation contains engineered Lactococcus lactis (L. lactis), a Gram-positive bacterium used in the production of buttermilk and cheese, human proinsulin and the anti-inflammatory protein interleukin-10 (IL-10). It is designed to reduce T1D pathology by re-establishing immunological tolerance to islet antigens via the production of regulatory T cells.

Pancreatic islets are clusters of cells that produce insulin.

Preclinical studies showed a significant diabetes remission rate when treatment started at an early stage. When combined with short-term treatment with an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, the rate of diabetic reversion was as high as 89%.