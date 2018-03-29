Windstream building optical net for major southeast hospital

A major hospital in the southeastern United States has chosen Windstream Enterprise (WIN -1.4% ) to provide a private optical network, the company says.

The hospital will tap Windstream's Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, part of an ongoing push for greater security and continuity driven by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

“The hospital system’s expansion plans meant a growing need for low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity between its core hospitals, as well the ability to share operating software systems across an entire state, were top priorities,” says Joseph Harding, chief marketing officer for Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale.