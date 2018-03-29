Melrose Industries beats Dana in takeover battle for GKN

Melrose Industries wins a takeover battle for plane and car parts maker GKN (OTC:GKNCF), effectively ending a $6.1B deal by Dana Corp. (DAN +2.6% ) to merge with its U.K. peer's autos division.

The U.K.-based turnaround specialist says 52.4% of GKN shareholders accepted its hostile cash-and-shares offer by the time the deadline for a deal expired at 1200 GMT.

Melrose had offered £1.4B in cash and 1.69 of its own shares for each GKN share and promised to keep the business based and listed in the U.K. for at least five years.

Dana had said it expected its deal with GKN to lower its tax bill by becoming a U.K. company.