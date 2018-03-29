XpresSpa -7.4% after sold-off operations drive wider 2017 loss

XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) is 7.4% lower after a Q4 earnings report where its fiscal-year revenues quadrupled with a pure pivot to wellness, but net loss widened due to discontinued operations.

Revenues grew to $48.8M from $12M, and loss from continuing operations narrowed to $16.1M from a 2016 loss of $19.3M.

Comprehensive loss was $28.5M, including operations at FLI Charge (sold in October) and Group Mobile (sold this month), each classified as discontinued.

In the Wellness segment, revenues rose 10.4% on a comparable basis, with same-store sales growth of 3%.

For Q4, gross profit was $2.4M (a 20.4% margin), and operating loss was $1.2M.

At year-end the company had cash of $6.4M and long-term debt of $6.5M.

