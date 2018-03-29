Miners propose new deal to resolve Congo mining dispute

International miners operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo including Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) have offered to pay higher royalties if the government agrees to revise its new mining code.

The companies say their plan to link payments to commodity prices would “immediately” provide the government with a “higher share of revenues” than under the new code; in return, the companies want a stability clause to protect license holders from complying with changes to the new fiscal and customs regime for 10 years.

Congo Pres. Kabila signed off the new mining code earlier this month but said the miners’ objections would be taken into account during a 30-day transition period.